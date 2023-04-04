BOONE — Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts celebration, An Appalachian Summer Festival, has announced the lineup for its 39th season, June 24-July 29.
The monthlong whirlwind of music, dance, theater, visual arts and film programming, which takes place on and around the campus of App State, is one of the region’s leading arts festivals, bringing more than 27,000 visitors to the High Country each summer.
The following is the schedule for each aspect of the festival.
SCHAEFER POPULAR SERIES
- An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr. (June 24, Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m.)
- Lea Salonga (July 8, Schaefer Center, at 8 p.m.)
- John Oates (July 14, Schaefer Center, at 8 p.m.)
- Keb’ Mo’ with special guest Allison Russell (July 22, Schaefer Center, at 8 p.m.)
- Darius Rucker (July 29, Kidd Brewer Stadium, at 7:30 p.m.)
CLASSICAL MUSIC
- Apollo’s Fire: The Road to Dublin (June 28, Rosen Concert Hall, at 7 p.m.)
- Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists (July 1, Rosen Concert Hall, at 2 p.m.)
- Calidore String Quartet (July 5, Rosen Concert Hall, at 7 p.m.)
- Eastern Festival Orchestra with Gil Shaham, violin (July 9, Schaefer Center, at 7 p.m.)
- Strings for Peace (July 12, Rosen Concert Hall, at 7 p.m.)
- Garrick Ohlsson (July 26, Rosen Concert Hall, at 7 p.m.)
DANCE
- Dance Theatre of Harlem (July 20, Schaefer Center, at 7 p.m.)
THEATRE
- Reduced Shakespeare Company presents The Complete History of Comedy (abridged) (July 16, Valborg Theatre, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.)
FILM
- Nancy Tafeen Global Film Series (Schaefer Center, at 7 p.m.)
- The Blue Caftan (June 28)
- Aurora’s Sunrise (July 11)
- Alcarràs (July 18)
- Girl Picture (July 25)
VISUAL ARTS
- Summer Exhibition Celebration (July 7, Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, from 5 to 9 p.m.)
- 37th Annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Walk (July 15, Schaefer Center, at 10 a.m.)
EDUCATIONAL ARTS
- Artist Spotlight Series (Turchin Center at 2 p.m.)
- Behind the Curtain at the Rosen-Schaffel Competition (June 29)
- Turchin Center Exhibition Profile: Passage/Time Pieces (July 6)
- Meet the Juror: Jennifer Hecker (July 13)
- Dance Theatre of Harlem: A Conversation with Robert Garland (July 20)
- Celebrating Twenty Years of Turchin Center Exhibition Programs (July 27)
LITERARY ARTS
- Belk Distinguished Lecture featuring Vivian Howard (July 14, Grandview Ballroom, at 2 p.m.)
Tickets for all festival events go on sale Wednesday, April 12 at 10 am; Darius Rucker tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit www.appsummer.org or call the box office at (828) 262-4046.
