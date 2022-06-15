BOONE - Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts event, An Appalachian Summer Festival, kicks off its 38th season with an outdoor concert by Country Hall of Fame inductee and five-time Grammy winner Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Sunday, July 3 at 7:30pm. The legendary singer-songwriter-musician, an artist who is literal breathing country-music history, will perform at the State Farm Road Concert Lot, adjacent to the Boone Greenway. The evening will conclude with the Town of Boone’s annual fireworks display. Tickets for the concert are set at family-friendly prices: $25 general public, children 12 and younger are free. (A special discount is available to Watauga County First Responders and their families; call the Schaefer Center box office for details.)
The summer festival’s first concert of the season takes place in conjunction with the Town of Boone’s annual Independence Day celebration, which offers a variety of family-friendly activities — games, inflatable bounce houses, music, food trucks and more — from 3-7pm at Clawson-Burnley Park at the Boone Greenway. Gates to the concert open to the public at 6pm, with food trucks, vendors and a live remote with High Country Radio. The concert begins at 7:30pm, with fireworks immediately following (approximately 9:15pm). The convergence of two of Boone’s most anticipated summer celebrations marks the first time that An Appalachian Summer Festival concert and the Town of Boone have intentionally programmed on the same day. Organizers on both sides are excited about the partnership and what it offers to the community.
“It’s an honor for us to partner with the Town of Boone in presenting this concert as part of the larger Independence Day celebration that has become an annual tradition here in Boone,” says Denise Ringler, Director of Arts Engagement and Cultural Resources at App State. “For the summer festival, this event isn’t just about presenting a stellar group of legendary musicians. It’s about coming together as an entire community and celebrating this special place we all love and care about.”
“We look forward to celebrating the Independence Day holiday with the community at Clawson-Burnley Park, where we will have fun and food for the whole family,” says Mark Freed, the Town of Boone’s Director of Cultural Resources/Interim Downtown Development Coordinator. “We are also excited to partner with Appalachian Summer Festival on this exciting concert. What a great way to celebrate the day — fun in the park, a concert, and fireworks to top it off!"
An Appalachian Summer Festival is a monthlong whirlwind (held this year July 1-30, 2022) that features the best in popular and chamber music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and film programming. All events are held in venues on and around the campus of Appalachian State University. Named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society, App Summer has emerged as one of the nation’s leading regional arts festivals, attracting thousands of visitors to the High Country each summer to experience world-class entertainment. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit AppSummer.org or call the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office at 828-262-4046.
About Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
Marty Stuart played alongside the masters, from Cash to Lester Flatt, who discovered him; been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield and points in between; and safeguarded country’s most valuable traditions and physical artifacts. Including its literal shoes: Stuart counts the brogan of Carter Family patriarch A.P. Carter and an assortment of Cash’s black boots among his vast collection of memorabilia.
But most importantly, Stuart continues to record and release keenly relevant music, records that honor country’s rich legacy while advancing it into the future. Way Out West, his 18th studio album, hits both of those marks. Produced by Mike Campbell (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), the album is a cinematic tour-de-force, an exhilarating musical journey through the California desert that solidifies Stuart as a truly visionary artist.
Opening with a Native American prayer, a nod to Stuart’s affinity for the indigenous people, particularly the Lakota, Way Out West transports the listener to the lonely but magical American West. It is, in its own way, musical peyote.
“If you go and sit by yourself in the middle of the Mojave Desert at sundown and you’re still the same person the next morning when the sun comes up, I’d be greatly surprised,” says Stuart. “It is that spirit world of the West that enchants me.”
The idea of losing oneself runs through Way Out West, with the title track both a spiritual adventure and a cautionary tale – Stuart wraps up the travel ballad with a spoken aside about his own bad trips with pills.
“I researched that for 30 years,” he jokes, self-deprecatingly. “There’s a lot of truth in that song.”
The rollicking standout, “Time Don’t Wait,” also offers a warning: to not let life race by. “As the dirt fell through my fingers / the wind it seemed to say / don’t put off until tomorrow, what you can today,” sings Stuart. “That’s just country wisdom. I can’t claim that. But I like when you can talk about the simple things that are around us. That makes country music come to life for me,” he says.
When it comes to transforming country songs into a tangible experience, Stuart has a secret weapon: the Fabulous Superlatives. Made up of guitarist Kenny Vaughan, drummer Harry Stinson and new member, bassist Chris Scruggs, the Superlatives are an extension of Stuart himself.
“The Superlatives are missionaries, they’re fighting partners. They’re my Buckaroos, my Tennessee Three, my Strangers. They’re my legacy band and have been since Day One,” says Stuart.
As Stuart himself will tell you, he often ventures off the reservation – in a way, his entire career has been “way out west.” While other artists chased popular trends in the name of radio play, he formed complete bodies of work, not unlike the greats he idolized. Way Out West is just the latest embodiment of that creative mission.
“I would play this record for Hank Williams, Merle Haggard or Ernest Hemingway and never bat an eye,” says Stuart. “There’s something in there that would entertain each of them.”
But Stuart also made Way Out West for those who come after. As he sees it, there is no greater responsibility in music than to share what you’ve learned.
“Lester Flatt saw something in me and gave me his wisdom, wit and music. Johnny Cash was my best friend. But all of that doesn’t come for free. The job is to pass it along,” says Stuart, stretching out his arms. “That’s the way it’s supposed to be in country music.”
Tickets
$25 general public, FREE for children 12 and younger. (Special discount available to Watauga County First Responders and their families; call the box office for details). Purchase tickets at Appsummer.org or call the box office at 828-262-4046.
On-site Parking
A limited number of spots are available in the concert venue’s parking lot; entry is only accessible with a pre-paid ticket. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or through the box office.
Satellite Parking (within walking distance of the venue)
*Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences, 1179 State Farm Road
*Clawson-Burnley Park, Boone Greenway, and Watauga Community Recreation Center (231 Complex Dr., Boone), as available.
About An Appalachian Summer Festival:
Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. With an audience of 28,000, the festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society in recent years.
With ticket prices ranging from $20-$50, as well as several free events, the festival offers unique opportunities for residents and visitors to create arts experiences suited to their individual artistic tastes and budgets.Purchase tickets or view the full festival schedule at AppSummer.org.
