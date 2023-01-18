BOONE - The nationally recognized Rosen Sculpture Competition & Exhibition has showcased contemporary American sculpture in outdoor settings across the campus of Appalachian State University for the last 36 years. This ongoing tradition always brings a diversity of sculpture to campus. From whimsical to profound, artists express three- dimensional concepts with expert craftmanship utilizing a variety of materials, designs and techniques to create a phenomenal array of contemporary sculptures.
The call for entries for the 37th annual competition is open until Feb. 28, 2023 and is open to artists (professional, amateur, student) currently residing in the USA who are 18 years of age or older. Ten (10) completed works will be chosen for installation on Appalachian’s campus. All artists whose works are installed will receive an honorarium and the top three artists will also receive cash prizes as follows: $3,500 for First Place, $2,500 for Second Place and $1,500 for Third Place. For competition guidelines and entry procedures, as well as program archives, visit https://tcva.org/event/37th-rosen-outdoor-sculpture-competition- and-exhibition/.
The selected sculptures will be installed in May 2023. On Saturday July 15, art enthusiasts will be invited to attend the Annual Rosen Sculpture Walk with the Juror which will include an informative tour as well as an announcement of the winners.
This year’s competition juror is Jennifer Hecker. Hecker is a professor in the Department of Art at the State University of New York College at Brockport. She has an extensive and diverse exhibition record that includes solo exhibits, commissions, collaborative installations, public art projects, outdoor sculpture displays, adjudicated exhibitions, and permanent collections. In 2022, Jennifer completed a month-long residency at the Triangle L Art Ranch in Oracle, Arizona where she had a solo exhibition and collaborated with the Triangle L director, Sharon Holnback, on Rain Dreamscape—a site-specific, large scale, outdoor installation for permanent display in the sculpture park. Jennifer’s work has won awards in several exhibitions, including: 1st Place in the nationally adjudicated “Momentum” exhibition in Toledo, Ohio (2017); 2nd Place in the nationally adjudicated “Hot Glass” exhibition in Cumberland, Maryland (2017); CITY Newspaper’s “Critic’s Pick Award” in the Rochester Contemporary Members’ Exhibition (2016); and 1st Place in the adjudicated, regional sculpture exhibition “After the Pedestal” at The Sculpture Center in Cleveland, Ohio (2015). Jennifer has been the recipient of awards from the Jerome Foundation, the Arts and Cultural Council of Greater Rochester, the United University Professions and SUNY College at Brockport. Her work is included in the permanent collections of ProMedica Corporate Headquarters in Toledo, OH; The Red Cross in Rochester, NY; The Children’s Inn at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, MD, and SUNY College at Brockport, as well as private collections in New York, North Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, Virginia, Kansas, Ohio, Illinois, Florida, Michigan and Minnesota.
Last year’s winning sculpture, Divergent, was created by Andrew Light, Lexington, KY Light is principally concerned with abstract figuration in his work. He is interested in capturing a momentary gesture in a static object. This has informed his explorations of the body in motion as he investigates the move from classical notions of representation of the figure towards an understanding of the human form as landscape. Maps are available at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts or online at tcva.org.
This national juried competition is presented by An Appalachian Summer Festival and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and is made possible by the generous support of the Martin and Doris Rosen Giving Fund/Debbie Rosen Davidson and David Rosen and the Charles and Nancy Rosenblatt Foundation.
