BOONE - The Watauga County Public Library will host Appalachian author, Nova Mann, who will discuss her first novel "Hope Knocking."
Mann will read from and sign copies of her book inside the Evelyn Johnson Meeting Room at the Watauga County Public Library located at 140 Queen Street, Boone, NC on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. The snow date Jan. 21. Community members can also enjoy a cup of tea and a cookie while visiting with the author.
The novel, "Hope Knocking," tells the story of 2020 from three different perspectives: Amantha, an opinionated retired educator who considers herself to be half hillbilly and half flatlander; Matthew, her soft spoken mountain husband; and Nancy Mae, Amantha’s charismatic elderly mother who has returned to her East Tennessee roots after leaving nearly 70 years ago. The three live in Mavie, a mere speck on the USGS topographical map, on the banks of the Diamond River.
About the Author
Nova Mann is a former high school teacher who began her career in North Carolina and retired to the mountains of Tennessee. Ms. Mann received an undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and her graduate degree from Appalachian State University. One of her life’s biggest accomplishments was spent as a Fulbright scholar in South America, teaching English at a public high school. Ms. Mann lives with her husband in the mountains of Tennessee, embraced by the Cherokee Forest.
