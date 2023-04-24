WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Arts Council is sponsoring the Appalachian Young Peoples Theatre presentation of "The Hundred Dresses" on Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center. The children’s book "The Hundred Dresses" by Eleanor Estes was adapted by Ralph Covert and G. Riley Mills to a theatrical piece and will be presented by Appalachian Theatre Education students for children ages 6-13. The presentation will be just over an hour long.
Wanda Petronski, a second-grader, lives way up in a shabby house in Boggins Heights, and she doesn’t have any friends. Every day she wears a faded blue dress, but she tells her classmates that she has a hundred dresses at home of all fabrics and colors. Soon Maddie, Peggy, Jack and their classmates make a game of teasing Wanda about her hundred dresses until one day she disappears from school, leaving just an empty seat where she once sat. As feelings of guilt overtake the children, Maddie and the others decide they must find out what happened to Wanda and make amends for the way they treated her. But is it too late? Bullying, friendship and forgiveness are all touched upon in this beloved Newbery Honor Book by Eleanor Estes.
Ashe County Arts Council has enjoyed a long partnership with Appalachian Young People’s Theatre (AYPT). This touring outreach program has been bringing theatre for young audiences to the High Country and surrounding area since 1972. AYPT uses simple sets, props, and costumes to bring classic and contemporary stories with educational themes to life. AYPT has performed at the Southeastern Theatre Conference Invitational Children’s Theatre Festival and at the North Carolina Theatre Conference annual convention. Company members are Appalachian State University students who receive credit and training in technical aspects and performance under the supervision of faculty.
For this performance all seats are a $1 at the door and is general admission. The doors at the Ashe Civic Center will open at 1 p.m. with the concession stand open with Parkway Theatre movie popcorn, chips, candy, water and soda for sale. For more information call (336) 846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
