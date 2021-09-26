WEST JEFFERSON — The Arts Council banded together on Sept. 25 for their annual Art on the Mountain Art Fair in downtown West Jefferson.
The fair was open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and included an array of over 30 vendors from around the area who wished to display their works as well as place them on sale. Food by Kristin's Hook'd on Smoke was available as well as live music.
Chris Hansen, creator of of Spreading Rainbows, a tie dye apparel business, said he was thrilled to come out to town on Saturday.
"Because of COVID-19, we weren't really able to step up onto our platform last year," said Hansen. "I'm glad we were able to gather together like this and give people a taste of our work."
Hansen also sells his tie dye clothing on Facebook @hippietiedye.
Also at the fair was Cheryl Roberts on her spinning will. She said she was pleased with the outcome of the day, having more customers than expected.
The Art on the Mountain Fair is held every year with vendors of all sorts. Check out more opportunities in town to see them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.