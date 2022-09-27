Art on the Mountain sees large crowd despite rainy weather By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email Sep 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Art on the Mountain took place on Sept. 24 with an array of vendors set up along the street. Photo by Chanda Richardson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Ashe County Arts Council hosted the annual Art on the Mountain Festival on School Avenue in Downtown West Jefferson, just in front of the Arts Center.Along the road, vendors set up tents displaying and selling their handmade arts and crafts.Vendors were:Francine Barr – jewelryCindy Berry – bark basketsTheresa Early Curd – fiber artLynell Dodge - jewelryKatherine Greene – art journals, desk decorMelody Haven – contemporary jewelryChris Hansen – tie dyed designsHigh Country Figurative Artists – art dolls, figuresKate Kedzierksi – wooden trinket boxesDenise Lawless – fiber artsPatricia Leonard – wood burningBirgitta McGalliard – Swedish inspired décor, bookTheresa McGrath – jewelry and potteryBarbara Moore – pottery and porcelainDiane Newby – beach glass artBob Piastuch – handcrafted wood itemsPottery Place – Sara Harper and Tina Duffy - potteryCheryl Roberts – fiber artBob Schindler – metal work and sculptureCher Shaffer – folk artAdrienne Sherrow – jewelry, mixed mediaLinda Shoemake – bookLinda Smith – fiber artBarbara Sox – basketsTom Thorndike – leather goodsPaula Williams– baked goodsAmalia Yosefa – watercolor paintingsEven with Saturday's rainy weather, Program Director Rebecca Williams said they had a good turnout."Despite the rain, we had a very busy day," said Williams. "Lots of folks came through the event and were buying and our vendors were very happy. We enjoyed the new addition of music to the event."Next year's Art on the Mountain will take place on Sept. 23, 2023. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Art Rebecca Williams Fiber Textile Industry Meteorology Jewellery Vendor Jewelry Artist Leonard Chanda Richardson Author email Follow Chanda Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now ACHS Homecoming Court 2022 Ashe County Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Wranglin’ Mae Ashe County arrest reports County breaks ground on new Industrial Park in Ashe This week in the archives: Ashe County native wins national pageant, Ashe awards inaugural Hero of the Year award and Thousands visit Olde Time Antiques Festival Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
