WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Arts Council will sponsor Art on the Mountain on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Artists and craft persons will set up their creative wares on the grounds of the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson. Holiday gift ideas, fall theme items, unique art pieces, crafts and more will be for sale. Several artists will be demonstrating their artwork. Enjoy local music throughout the day. Kristen’s Hook’d on Smoke Food truck will be on hand.
Participating artist and crafters will include:
Francine Barr – jewelry
Cindy Berry – bark baskets
Theresa Early Curd – fiber art
Lynell Dodge — jewelry
Katherine Greene – art journals, desk decor
Melody Haven – contemporary jewelry
Chris Hansen – tie dyed designs
High Country Figurative Artists – art dolls, figures
Carla Houck — baskets
Kate Kedzierksi – wooden trinket boxes
Denise Lawless – fiber arts
Patricia Leonard – wood burning
Birgitta McGalliard – Swedish inspired décor, book
Theresa McGrath – jewelry and pottery
Barbara Moore – pottery and porcelain
Diane Newby – beach glass art
Bob Piastuch – handcrafted wood items
Pottery Place – Sara Harper and Tina Duffy — pottery
Cheryl Roberts – fiber art
Bob Schindler – metal work and sculpture
Cher Shaffer – folk art
Adrienne Sherrow – jewelry, mixed media
Linda Shoemake – books
Linda Smith – fiber art
Barbara Sox – baskets
Tom Thorndike – leather goods
Paula Williams– baked goods
Amalia Yosefa – watercolor paintings
Ashe County is known for its natural beauty and friendly people. In recent years, Ashe County has gained a reputation for its growing arts community and the Ashe County Arts Council has been a constant support of the county’s artists. Art on the Mountain provides an opportunity for both new and current working artists from across the region to showcase and sale their latest creations to the public. For more information, please call the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-ARTS or email at info@ashecountyarts.org.
