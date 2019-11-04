WEST JEFFERSON — Children's book author, illustrator and artist Jonathan D. Voss will pay a two-day visit to Ashe County Nov. 12 and 13 as part of the Florence Thomas Art School's C.E. Miller stART Outreach Program.
According to Florence Thomas Art School Executive Director Kathleen Janowiak, Voss will spend time speaking to Ashe County's third-graders, speak at the Ashe County Library and presenting at the art school.
Janowiak said the stART program introduces children to art as something more than a hobby.
"Every one of the artist/illustrators is a working artist, it's their lively hood," Janowiak said. "It's also about inspiring them with an idea about the possibilities."
The kids are also walked through the process of making a book, Janowiak said. They learn about the different people involved, as well as the work that goes into every page.
The artists are brought to each elementary school in Ashe County. The art school also gives out art supplies to the kids, usually watercolor materials, so they can do their own pieces.
Voss is the author and illustrator of the "Hoot & Olive" series of children's' books, as well as illustrating other books such as Sally Walker's "Winnie: The True Story Of The Bear Who Inspired Winnie-The-Pooh."
Voss will be at the library from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, reading from his books and talking about the authoring a illustrating process, before heading to the Florence Thomas Art School at 7 p.m. to speak as part of their A Mixed Palette series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.