The Artist Support Grant of Northwest North Carolina is a partnership between the Arts Councils of Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes Counties and the North Carolina Arts Council. Its goal is to provide support to a broad range of visual, performing, literary and inter-disciplinary artists that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their careers.
Artist Support grants are available for the 2020-2021 year. Grants applications are due Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Artists that are at least 18 years of age, not enrolled in a college or university and residing in one of those four counties for a least one year prior to making application are eligible. Eligible candidates may be either emerging or established artists and the grant funds may be used to pursue projects that will further their artistic development.
Grants generally range from $200 to $1,000 and may be used by the artists for a variety of purposes, including the cost of presenting work for exhibits and/or auditions, training or tuition, travel, promotional materials, work facilities, equipment or the production of new work. Applications are reviewed by judges and a selection review panel from all four counties.
Grants are funded by the North Carolina Arts Council in partnership with the local agencies. Information and applications are available from the local arts councils in Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes. Applications are available online at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Applications and appropriate documentation must be submitted online by Wednesday, Oct. 14. For an application or for more information please call your local Arts Council or visit their website.
