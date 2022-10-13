LANSING — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, along with the Ashe County Arts Council, two local artists and a number of community members, held a special ribbon cutting for the Ola Belle Reed Mural in Lansing on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The mural was painted by local artists Joni Ray and Whitney Landwehrmann. In June, the project began and the two collaborated to present a finished product by the end of July. Since then, many have been flocking to the small town of Lansing to view the artists' work.
"We came out here around eight or nine times," said Landwehrmann. "Some days we spent eight or nine hours working and sometimes we were only out here for a couple of hours. When you have four hands, it goes a lot faster."
Spray paint and regular exterior paint was used to create the mural and an array of beautiful colors were used to capture the magic and grace of Reed, a native of Lansing herself.
"It was a really nice balance of working together and making things more efficient," said Ray.
The project was put together by GLAD (Greater Lansing Area Development) after they received the Jane Lonon Legacy Grant. Rene Shuford with GLAD said that the mural couldn't have been more perfect for the town.
"The legacy fund was such a happy surprise when I retired," said Lonon. "It's such a great way to continue the Ashe County Arts Council's good work throughout the entire community. This mural, which is the second project of the legacy fund, just couldn't be a better poster child for the arts and the vibrancy of what's going on in all of Ashe County."
Both artists stated that the mural was a great experience for them and that they enjoyed community members interacting with them while they worked. Landwehrmann said that they both learned a lot about Ola Belle Reed and her legacy while working on the project.
Ray said that she was thrilled to have worked on a project that had Lonon's name attached to it, as she had a large impact on Ray herself.
The mural can be viewed in Lansing, just as you enter the town at 9270 NC Highway 194 N.
