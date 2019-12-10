WEST JEFFERSON — A Christmas tradition like no other, “Tree Fest” has returned to the Arts Center in West Jefferson and it has been joined by the “Christmas Miniatures” exhibit.
A yearly celebration of Ashe County’s tree farms and the holiday season, “Tree Fest” offers seven different trees themed and decorated by groups and people from around Ashe County. The trees were donated by Sexton Tree Farm.
This year’s exhibit notes trees decorated by Wesley Barker, Ashe County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, Ashe County Girl Scouts, Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild, The Tartan Woolly, Laurie Wood and the Ashe County Arts Council.
The display of Fraser Firs is joined by “Christmas Miniatures,” an exhibit featuring smaller, more inexpensive works that can make good holiday gifts. The works were done by local artists such as Evalynn Halsey, Susan Van Wyk and Cher Shaffer.
The exhibits will be on display until Friday, Dec. 27.
