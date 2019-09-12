WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council unveiled their newest exhibit, "Nostalgia" Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Arts Center in West Jefferson.
The exhibition is all about remembering the past and bringing back the good old days through the varied media on display. Artist told their stories and presented their work through acrylic, watercolor, pastel and oil paints, photography, fabric, wood burning and more. Some of the work features a small note next to the piece, speaking about the nostalgia that piece brings up.
Joan Bell, Gale Champion, Susan Jesperson, Patricia Leonard, D. Rex Miller, Ed Perzel, Scot Pope, Susan Van Wyk, Carolyn Weckstrom and Jay Wild were among the artists who have pieces hanging in the exhibit.
Arts Council Executive Director Jeff Fissel said he was really impressed by the exhibit, add his belief that visitors to the Arts Center will love it as well.
"Nostalgia" will be on display until Saturday, Oct. 5.
