WEST JEFFERSON — Christmas may be only one day, but the spirit lends itself to a whole season, which the Ashe County Arts Council is celebrating with their annual "Tree Fest" exhibition.
Featuring seven trees and a host of art surrounding them, 'Tree Fest" not only celebrates Ashe County's arts and the holiday season, but the local tree industry.
Trees on display this year are "Creative Chaos by Ashe County High School art students and their teacher Amber Dillingham, "A Dollmaker’s Christmas" by the High Country Doll Artists, "Love for Animals" which celebrates the work of the Ashe Humane Society, "A Jewish Santa Claus Tree" by Peggy Brandt, "A Christmas Card Christmas" by Ashe Opportunities and "A Blue Christmas" by Wesley Barker.
The exhibition opened Nov. 26, and will be on display at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson through Dec. 29. For more information, go to www.ashecountyarts.org or call (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.