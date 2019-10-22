WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council unveiled its newest exhibition, “Best of the Blue Ridge” Oct. 9, a juried exhibit featuring a variety of subject matter.
This year’s exhibit was juried by Blowing Rock Art and History Museum Executive Director Lee Carol Giduz. Giduz previously served as the Executive Director of the Caldwell County Arts Council and on the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Arts Council.
“I will say, there is a part of me that does not like judging,” Giduz said. ”There are six awards, there are more than six paintings and there are more than just the paintings here. That’s a really hard thing to do, because there was not a single submission that wasn’t worthy of consideration.”
Receiving honorable mentions were Kay Morrow’s “Basket Hound” and “Poppies” by Kit Fisher. Third place was Joan Bell’s piece “Glastonbury Tor,” second place was “Jes” by Elaine Ellington and taking home first place was “Depth of Memory” by Tonya Bottomley. The final award handed out was Best in Show, which went to “Pears” by Jayne Braxton.
One award has yet to be handed out, the People’s Choice Award.
The award is voted on by visitors to the exhibit and will be announced Nov. 11. Ballots are available for $1, voting will close Nov. 9.
