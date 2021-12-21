WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council has been ringing in the holidays with numerous events, including the incredible Tree Fest exhibit on display through Dec. 29.
The exhibit features six trees, donated by the community, and each has a different theme to represent the year.
The first tree is called “Mary Christmas Mannequin.” According to Program Director Rebecca Williams, she, along with Peggy Brandt, created this tree with a persona in mind. Mary Christmas wears a royal blue jacket and hat and is dazzled with silver and blue accents.
Secondly, Joyce Cain and Pete and Catherine Finch created a tree to represent the previous year and all of its hardships. The “S and S (Shots and Shortages) COVID Tree” is decorated with tinsel, toilet paper, plastic syringe icicles, handsome container ornaments, face masks, disinfectant spray cans and disinfectant wipe containers. Under the COVID tree is toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, masks, gloves and disinfectant items.
The creators stated that they needed the empty items and recycled containers to create tree decorations to represent the items that were highly sought after due to the onset of the pandemic. The tree acknowledges the struggles of the past year while keeping a positive outlook toward celebrating the new normal.
The Ashe Opportunities created the next tree named the “Candy Coated Christmas Tree.” This has been a year-long process of participants hand making the ornaments. According to the Arts Council, all participants highly enjoyed taking part in making the tree. It is decorated with paper candy rings, and handmade candy decor.
Up next is the “Beanie Baby Tree,” created by Judy and Lisa Mitchell. The tree is decorated with a large handful of beanie babies, which are all up for adoption. Each collectable comes with an adoption certificate and can be taken home any time over the holidays. A large is $5 and a small is $1.
Laurie Wood then put her “Birds of the Snowy Forest Tree” up for display which started from natural grapevine. She added all white ornaments with birds and owls and a touch of pearl pricks. This tree is set up to remind on-lookers of a soft, snowy winter day in the forest.
The final tree is called “My Favorite Things,” created by the Arts Council. This tree features handcrafted holiday decorations from local artists Irene Bebber, Cindy Berry, Deb Jones, Leesa Kessell, Denise Lawless, Rose Powers, Cheryl Roberts, Dan Wall, Cheryl Williams and more. The original ornaments include works in wood, clay, metal, glass, paper and fabric. All ornaments are currently for sale.
The Arts Council invites all to enjoy the beautiful trees to celebrate in the holiday spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.