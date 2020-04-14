Everyone knows that coloring is a relaxing pastime. The Arts Council invites you to take a few relaxing moments to #colorashecounty. One of our downtown West Jefferson murals, “Unity in Diversity,” was made into a coloring page for you to enjoy.
Ashe County is known for public art, downtown West Jefferson is alive with color and design with the beautiful murals, barn quilts, fire hydrants and more. The Arts Council is encouraging you to show your hometown pride with #colorashecounty. Look for another mural coloring page next week. Don’t miss it and collect them all.
The coloring page is available on the website www.ashecountyarts.org, or on the Arts Council Facebook page. Folks can stop by Ashe Arts Center and there are hard copies of the coloring page hanging on the doorknob.
Be creative and the Arts Council would love to see your results! Post it and tag us on Facebook or Instagram using hashtag #colorashecounty. Send us a photo of your finished coloring page to us at info@ashecountyarts.org and we will post it online.
At this time the Ashe County Arts Council has canceled or postponed our events through May and the Ashe Arts Center is closed to the public. The Arts Council encourages everyone to #stayhome #visitlater.
The Ashe County Arts Council appreciates your support. We are looking forward to a summer filled with gallery crawls, music, art, performances and all the amazing things Ashe County has to offer. Contact us at info@ashecountyarts.org or at (336) 846-2787.
