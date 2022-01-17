The Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series is presenting the first concert of its winter season on Sunday, Jan. 23. Series favorites, pianist Bair Shagdaron, cellist Ellie Wee, and violinist Nancy Bargerstock will perform the Brahms Concerto in B Major and other classical selections.
The series began in 2018 when founder Ed Perzel recognized community interest in having additional classical music as part of the Arts Council programming schedule. After Ed’s passing last year, committee members proposed that the series be named in his honor.
During the winter months, the warmth of the Arts Center’s space and the music provide a wonderful way to spend a Sunday afternoon. The name “chamber music” describes exactly what it is: music composed for musicians and their audience, all of whom can fit into a palace chamber or a home, rather than a concert hall.
Chamber music requires musicians who have special skills – musical and social – since each one is carrying a single part. There’s no hiding an error in the middle of a large violin section. The more popular works are for piano, violin and cello; string quartets are also familiar to most audiences.
Because the group of musicians is small, the performance space is small, and the audience is generally small, chamber music is often called “the music of friends.” Come join your friends for the Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series concert on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m., at the Ashe Arts Center.
This concert was made possible by the support of George and Allmuth Perzel. Tickets are $16 adults, $5 students and may be purchased at www.asheountyarts.org. For more information email at info@ashecountyarts.org or calling (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.