WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council will present The Joshua Show at the Ashe Civic Center on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
New York actor, Joshua Holden creates entertainment that evokes the feeling of joy in audiences of children and adults. Tickets are $20 adults, $5 students and are available online at ashecountyarts.org.
Described as a modern-day Mr. Rogers with hipster appeal, The Joshua Show inspires us to spread kindness, joy, and love in attempt to make the world a happier place to live. The subject matter of his work teaches valuable lessons about celebrating our differences, finding joy in everyday life, and respecting our feelings and the feelings of others. Through live music, puppetry, physical comedy, and tap dancing The Joshua Show is guaranteed to brighten your day and fill you with warm fuzzies.
Puppetry is often considered “just for kids,” and people don’t believe it can captivate adults. The Joshua Show is a platform to educate, entertain, and delight audiences of all ages. The revelation is that adults are captivated just as much (or more than) their kids. People sometimes view puppetry as a nostalgic art form or one that is tired and out of place in a predominantly digital world. The truth is, there is an incredible resurgence of puppetry, and The Joshua Show is a major part of re-imagining the way the world sees it.
Joshua Holden an award-winning international puppeteer, actor, and joy-maker based in Brooklyn and was named one of "20 Theatre Workers You Should Know" by American Theatre Magazine. Joshua performed on the Broadway national tour of Avenue Q, was the Lead Puppeteer in Peter Pan 360. Joshua currently freelances for The Jim Henson Company as a fabricator and one of the puppet wranglers on Sesame Street! A Massachusetts native and an alumnus of the Walnut Hill School for the Arts, Joshua earned a B.F.A. in Acting from The Chicago College of Performing Arts, Roosevelt University.
Please review COVID policies before purchasing tickets. All patrons will be asked to wear a mask. All patrons must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with photo ID. Or Proof of a negative lab-conducted COVID-19 test taken and dated within 72 hours of the performance with photo ID. Minors 12-17 may show proof of vaccination or negative test without ID.
For more information or tickets please call (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.