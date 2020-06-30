WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council has reopened with a new exhibit, “Shadow of the Hills,” which is on display through Saturday, Aug. 1. At the same time, the Arts Council announced the rest of the Ashe County Little Theatre’s 2020 season would be canceled.
The Arts Council temporarily closed its doors near the end of March amid the COVID-19 pandemic while working on what would happen next. This lead to the cancelation of the planned exhibits “Random” and “The Brothers Shoemaker,” according to Program Director Rebecca Williams.
“Shadow of the Hills” is an exhibit celebrating the Blue Ridge Art Clan, which was founded by Florence Thomas in 1978 to promote the fine arts and support local artists.
BRAC members are professional or hobby-artists from Ashe and the surrounding High Country. The participating artists in the 2020 exhibit include Nancy Ball, Pete Benda, Christina Freeman, Evalynn Halsey, Susan Jesperson, Patricia Leonard, JoAnn Pippin, LaMae Strange, Susan Van Wyk and Connie Woolard. In the display are paintings by founder Florence Thomas and special display of paintings by member Ed Perzel, who recently passed away.
The BRAC monthly meetings are on the fourth Saturday in March through October, and are open to visitors. Call (336) 846-2787 for more information.
The ACLT’s season has also been wiped clean, with all four of the planned shows in 2020 being canceled. With no shows on the calendar, the ACLT is asking for donations at www.ashecountylittletheatre.org in order to make up for the lack of money coming in.
At this time there has been no decision on a postpone dates or information about the 2021 season. ACLT’s creative minds are working hard to bring Ashe County new performance opportunities with live streaming or ditigally. Updates will be announced soon with opportunities for the public to be involved.
The Ashe Arts Center summer hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ashe Arts Center will abide by the CDC recommended guidelines. There are disposable masks and hand sanitizer available for visitors and the staff will be wearing masks. All visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing, and no more than 10 visitors at a time will be allowed. The Ashe Arts Center is happy to welcome back our visitors back and look forward to visiting with you.
For more information please call (336) 846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
