The mission of the Jane Lonon Legacy Grant is to support projects that feature the fine arts, performing arts or heritage arts of the Appalachians in Ashe County. In 2021 a $2,500 grant will be awarded to a project that fulfills that mission.
The Jane Lonon Legacy Fund was established to honor the dedication and hard work of Jane Lonon, retired Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council. Her devotion to the development of the arts in Ashe County is the motivation to continue that work in perpetuity.
In 2020, a $2,500 Jane Lonon Legacy Grant was awarded to the Ashe County Mural Connectivity Project. This project will create a series of murals, the first of which will be at the New River State Park. The overall goal of the project is to create a connection between the arts and nature. The murals will connect and bridge together Ashe County’s natural assets with the cultural arts community, thus enhancing tourism, an awareness of our natural assets and our economy.
For the 2021 grant cycle, proposals submitted should address one or more of the following objectives: bringing arts activities to Ashe County, contributing to tourism and economic development in Ashe County through the arts, or celebrating the multiple identities of people and families of Ashe County. Applications will be considered from nonprofits, businesses, individuals, churches, performers and social organizations that wish to launch innovative arts projects that will benefit Ashe County.
Applications will be available online Jan. 25, 2021 at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Applications will be accepted through March 8, 2021. Funded activities must take place between May 1 through April 30, 2022.
For more information contact the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or info@ashecountyarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.