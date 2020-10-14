WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council will reopen their doors Friday, Oct. 16, according to an announcement in the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce's newsletter.
The Arts Council closed Friday, Oct. 9 after the staff were exposed to the COVID-19 virus, according to Executive Director Jeff Fissel.
Fissel said the plan was to have a deep cleaning done before reopening the Arts Center, noting his hope that everything could be done quickly and safely.
The Arts Center is currently home to the "Best of the Blue Ridge" exhibition, a juried exhibit that Fissel noted was one of the biggest of the year.
