WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Arts Council’s latest exhibit features artists who have found a way to uniquely combine visual art and music into one.
The “Your Favorite Song” exhibit has over 30 local and regional artists that have put their work on display at the Ashe Arts Center in downtown West Jefferson. The exhibits are all works that feature each artist’s favorite songs. An opening reception was held on Friday, Feb. 10 and included live music from local musicians.
“It’s amazing to me how many of our area visual artists are also very talented musicians. I loved the energy at the reception with the live music. Everyone just had a blast listening to and playing songs,” said Joni Ray, the executive director of the Ashe County Arts Council.
Visitors at the Ashe Arts Center can see the fun and creative exhibit until March 12.
“I think the work highlights some intersections between art forms in a really successful way,” Ray said. “Artists are always inspired to create work by something. It’s a great experience for viewers to be able to see how songs can be interpreted by visual artists. All the works in the gallery list the song that they are about so visitors can have that shared experience with the artist if they listen to the song.”
The Ashe Arts Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
