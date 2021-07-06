JEFFERSON — On July 9, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the County Commissioners and local government, a free concert will be held on the courthouse grounds parking lot in Jefferson at 8 p.m. with music from the band Scythian.
Scythian is a Celtic/Rock American band located around Washington D.C. The band consists of four members, Alex Fedoryka (Fiddle), Dan Fedoryka (Guitar/Accordion), Ethan Dean (Bass) and Johnny Rees (Drums).
Guitarist Dan Fedoryka said he’s excited for the band to kick of their new tour in Ashe County.
“Playing for people is always the most exciting,” said Fedoryka. “But this year it will be extra special to see people singing the words to our new songs. We released our album during a live stream on Thanksgiving 2020 so people have had time to learn the words and have been waiting to hear these songs live. We did a show recently in North Wilkesboro for almost 2,000 people and the energy was electric.”
The band has never been to Ashe County before but has played at MerleFest for 14 years straight. They have ben playing together for 18 years and have been on the festival circuit for 15.
“Coming out of COVID-19 and a year of practicing together and doing live stream concerts, we feel we’ve recaptured our early energy and chemistry and will be touring behind our best album yet — Roots & Stones,” said Fedoryka. “Long-time fans will recognize the hungry spirit that Scythian had when they first hit the festival circuit and this show will promise to be a rager.”
They announced the Ashe Bash concert at their show in North Wilkesboro and are hoping for a mighty crowd. Scythian has been working with Chamber Director Kitty Honeycutt and the team is making sure production is top notch.
Scythian will be promoting their new album, “Roots & Stones,” which placed in the Top 25 Roots Albums of 2020 by NoDepression readers. More information on the band and their music can be found at scythianmusic.com.
The show will begin at 8 p.m. and the Chamber encourages anyone to come out. Alcohol and pets are not permitted on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.