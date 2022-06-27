JEFFERSON — Get ready for a foot-stomping, hand-clapping, arm-swaying, dancing-and-laughing good time as the Coolest Corner Ashe Bash returns to Jefferson. On Friday, July 8, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce will again sponsor a completely free and family-friendly musical celebration for High Country residents and visitors to the region.
After last year’s inaugural event was such a success, this year’s concert will feature returning favorite Scythian, as well as special guest Arbo. Both bands combine skillful musicianship with high-energy performance styles and crowd-pleasing repertoires that are sure to get attendees’ toes tapping.
The event will be held at the Ashe County Government Complex, located above Bojangles in Jefferson. Food vendors, including Backstreet Subs, D’s Famous Hot Dogs, Village Inn Pizza, The Baker’s Addict, and Hole Lotta Doughnuts, will be serving treats on site. In addition, shuttles will provide transportation from parking lots at the former Lowes Foods shopping center on Mount Jefferson Road, the Ashe County Civic Center, and Ashe Memorial Hospital to make parking easy. Guests are invited to bring a chair, but no alcohol or pets will be allowed.
The Chamber is excited to partner with many generous community sponsors to bring this event back to life. “We are grateful to have been met with such enthusiastic support from so many local businesses and organizations. I especially appreciate the County of Ashe allowing us to hold the event at the government complex. This is the ultimate block party for our community and visitors to it!” said Chamber Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt.
The event will begin with Arbo at 7 p.m., followed by Scythian at 8 p.m. Honeycutt added, “Bring your friends and your dancing shoes, and plan to join us for a night of free, family-friendly fun! We can’t wait to see you there!”
