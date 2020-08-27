The Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center presents Barnyard Antics, with more than 20 artists exhibiting various types of media. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 5.
Artists were encouraged to create works of art featuring our animal friends. Cows, goats, sheep, chickens and more, artists capture the fun and feisty animals at their best and worst. Paintings, photography, mixed media and more fill the walls at the Ashe Arts Center.
The participating artists include: Scott Ballard, Joan Bello, Jayne Braxton, Theresa Early Curd, Susan Dahlin, Evalynn Halsey, Michelle Handler, Annehart Herrick, Leesa Kessell, Mike Leonard, Patricia Leonard, Theresa McGrath, Lou Nachman, Lisa Pepper, Scot Pope, Susan Van Wyk, Carolyn Weckstrom, Hollis Wild and Jay Wild.
The next exhibit in the Ashe Arts Center is Metamorphosis Continued in September and Best of the Blue Ridge in October and November. The Arts Council announces cancellations of events in September and October including Art on the Mountain and Missoula Children’s Theatre.
The Ashe Arts Center summer hours are Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ashe Arts Center will abide by the CDC recommended guidelines. There are disposable masks and hand sanitizer available for visitors and the staff will be wearing masks. They ask all visitors to wear a mask and practice social distancing. They will allow no more than 10 visitors at a time. The Ashe Arts Center is happy to welcome back its visitors back and look forward to visiting with you.
For more information call (336)-846-2787 or email at info@ashecountyarts.org.
