The Ashe County Arts Council will welcome singer-songwriter Carly Burruss to the Ashe Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. A Carly Burruss performance is sure to be one you will never forget as she entertains you with quippy comedy, witty lyrics you won’t forget, and devastatingly relatable heartbreakin’ ballads.
With a wicked sense of humor, a storyteller’s heart and a sweet nature, Carly Burruss is the epitome of country. Her whimsical, tongue-in-cheek disposition combined with her agile, lilting sound make her the country music rising star that stands out from the rest.
Burruss grew up skimming her fingers across piano keys and singing in church. The daughter of a schoolteacher and cabinet maker from Cumming, Ga, her budding love for country music stemmed from the records she found in her grandparents’ home, mostly consisting of classic country vinyl. She found her way to the guitar, teaching herself the chords, and took the stage for the first time with her all-girl bluegrass band The Sawnee Mountain Train Wreck.
Today, Burruss is a touring country artist who doubles as a worship leader at Passion City Church in Atlanta. Recently, she has joined the boys of Sister Hazel on tour as the opening support artist. Burruss has shared the stage with other profile artists in recent years, including Keith Urban, Ruston Kelly, Ellie Holcomb, Dwight Yoakam, and Kasey Chambers.
Burruss is in the business of honesty and conversation: one song from her feels like sitting down to have a heart-to-heart with your best friend. Her authentic lyrics about God, family, rock bottom, and finally making it up the mountain are the words we all want to sing along to. Her 2020 EP entitled “The Southern Pace” signified a new era for Burruss in which her songwriting reaches the next level. Keeping the cheeky quality, we have come to love, she digs deep to reach your soul and your sense of humor.
Tickets are $20 adults, $5 students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org. Please review the Arts Center COVID policies before purchasing tickets. All patrons will be asked to wear a mask. All patrons must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with photo ID. Or Proof of a negative lab-conducted COVID-19 test taken and dated within 72 hours of the performance with photo ID. Minors 12-17 may show proof of vaccination or negative test without ID.
For tickets or more information please call (336) 846-2787.
