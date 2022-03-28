The Ashe County Arts Council will present the international touring group Tannahill Weavers at the Ashe Civic Center on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. The group was scheduled to perform in spring 2020 and had cancele due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On tour in the United States this spring, Tannahill Weavers has toured since 1981 and have fans across the country. Now in their 53rd year, the Tannahill Weavers are one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands. Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies. Their music demonstrates to old and young alike the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people. These versatile musicians have received worldwide accolades consistently over the years for their exuberant and humorous performances and outstanding recording efforts that seemingly can’t get better, yet continue to do just that.
Born of a 1968 session in Paisley, Scotland and named for the town’s historic weaving industry and local poet laureate Robert Tannahill, the Tannahill Weavers have made an international name for their special brand of Scottish music, blending the beauty of traditional melodies with the power of modern rhythms. The Tannahills began to attract attention when founding members Roy Gullane and Phil Smillie added the full-sized highland bagpipes to the on-stage presentations, the first professional Scottish folk group to successfully do so.
The combination of the powerful pipe solos, Roy’s driving guitar backing and lead vocals, and Phil’s ethereal flute playing breathed new life into Scotland’s vast repertoire of traditional melodies and songs.
2021 has seen an exciting change to the band line-up, with the addition on bagpipes and fiddle of Scotland’s youngest Clan leader, Iain MacGillivray. Iain speaks (and sings) Gaelic fluently, and has performed on such high-profile projects as Outlander and with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas amongst many others. With Iain, Roy, Phil, and fiddle and bouzouki player Malcolm Bushby, the Tannahill Weavers are firmly established as one of the premier groups on the concert stage. From reflective ballads to foot stomping reels and jigs, the variety and range of the material they perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively Celtic spirits.
COVID policies for this performance include: all patrons will be asked to wear a mask. All patrons must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with photo ID. Or Proof of a negative lab-conducted COVID-19 test taken and dated within 72 hours of the performance with photo ID. Minors 12-17 may show proof of vaccination or negative test without ID.
Tickets may be purchased at www.ashecountyarts.org For more information or tickets please call (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.