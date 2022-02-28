The second concert in the Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series will be Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson. The afternoon concert will feature the Verona Quartet. The quartet serves on the faculty of the Oberlin College and Conservatory as the Quartet-in-Residence. Acclaimed for its “bold interpretive strength, robust characterization and commanding resonance” (Calgary Herald), the Verona Quartet has firmly established itself amongst the most distinguished ensembles on the chamber music scene today.
The concert will feature the String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor by Ludwig van Beethoven. Composed during a time when he suffered from near-complete hearing loss, Beethoven’s revelatory Op. 131 is arguably the zenith of his late string quartets, unprecedented in its originality and scope. Upon hearing it, Schubert famously exclaimed, “After this, what is left for us to write?” This enduring question continues to be answered by the composers of today; notable amongst them is Gabriela Lena Frank who—born with moderate to profound hearing loss—employs a similar compositional approach to Beethoven, retreating into her inner world of silence for musical inspiration. This introspective style of composing has produced works of both spiritual and intellectual profundity—hallmarks of Beethoven’s late compositional style. The concert will also feature works by Schubert and Gabriela Lena Frank.
The Verona Quartet has appeared across four continents, enchanting audiences at venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center (New York City), Kennedy Center, Library of Congress (Washington, D.C.), Jordan Hall (Boston), Wigmore Hall (U.K.) and Melbourne Recital Hall (Australia), and has performed at festivals including La Jolla Summerfest, Chamber Music Northwest, Caramoor, Alpenglow, and Bravo! Vail, and with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.
A string quartet for the 21st century, the Verona Quartet champions the rich breadth of the string quartet repertoire from the time-honored canon through contemporary classics. Notable commissions and premieres include works by composers Julia Adolphe, Sebastian Currier, Corey Dundee, Texu Kim, as well as Michael Gilbertson’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated Quartet.
The Ashe Arts Center continues to have COVID protocols in place with masks required for all patrons and visitors at all events regardless of vaccination status. All patrons must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with photo ID. Or Proof of a negative lab-conducted COVID-19 test taken and dated within 72 hours of the performance with photo ID. Minors 12-17 may show proof of vaccination or negative test without ID.
Tickets are $16.00 adults and $5.00 for students and are available online at www.ashecountyarts.org. For tickets or more information call 336-846-2787. The concert is made possible by donations to the Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series and is sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council.
