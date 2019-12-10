Choral music is alive and well in our schools and the Ashe County Choral Festival will showcase the talent of our young people. The Ashe County Arts Council and the Ashe County Schools are pleased to sponsor a Ashe County Choral Festival holiday concert on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Ashe County High School.
The concert will feature an evening of individual choruses and massed choir selections. The participating schools are Blue Ridge Elementary under the direction of Polly Bradley, Mountain View Elementary under the direction of Vanessa Van Valin, Westwood Elementary under the direction of Mazie Sullivan and Ashe Middle School under the direction of Melodie Salley.
The selections will range from classical holiday music to holiday music from around the world. The selections include the massed song: “Snow Day” by Jay Althouse. Individual chorus selections include: “A Perfect Winter Day,” “Can You Hear the Angels Sing?,” “Silent Night” and “Do you Wanna Build a Snowman?”
Funding for the Festival is made possible with a Grassroots Projects Pool Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a state agency, and corporate support by Lifestore Band and Insurance and is sponsored locally by the Ashe County Arts Council.
For more information please call the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.