WEST JEFFERSON — As a re-opening event, the Ashe County Little Theatre brings to you a Musical Variety Show showcasing Little Theatre actors and singers as well as many Ashe County performers. Come join in on Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center.
After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, The Ashe County Little Theatre is happy to be on stage again at the Ashe Civic Center. The Musical Variety Show showcases duets, solos, ensembles and comedy. Familiar Ashe County Little Theatre performers will be joined by several newcomers in a many different genres of music. Audiences will enjoy a little of everything.
The Little Theatre will present Aug. productions this summer and fall. Matilda the Musical will be presented on August 25-28 with a full cast of children and adults. Tickets will go on sale in July.
The October production will be Bell, Book and Candle, a five-person comedy with a little magic. Auditions will be in August and production dates are October 7-9.
Tickets for the Musical Variety are general admission and will be $25 per seat. Tickets may be purchases at www.ashecountylittletheatre.org or by calling (336) 846-2787. For more information about the Ashe County Little Theatre and the production please call (336) 846-2787.
