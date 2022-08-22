WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Little Theatre presents the musical "Matilda." The musical will be Aug 25-28, 2022 at the Ashe Civic Center. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees starts at 2 p.m.
The musical features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and the book by Dennis Kelly. The musical is based on the children’s book by Roald Dahl. It tells the story of a little girl that faces life’s many challenges and overcomes obstacles to see a happy future. As Matilda says Even if you are little, you do a lot!”
The Ashe County Little Theatre production features Delia Gambill as Matilda, Phoebe Wagoner as Miss Honey, Jill Gambill as Miss Trunchbull, Michael Malloy as Mr. Wormwood and Misty Miller as Mrs. Wormwood.
The ensemble cast also includes Eva Anders, Sarah Brandt, Jacob Cox, Melissa Fields, Tommy Graybeal, Eli Greer, Gracyn Greer, Maggie Harless, Malorie Harless, Haven Hartzog, Christy Henson, Caitlyn Hoffman, Dayne Hodges, Edie Miller, Kaiyah Miller, Les Miller, Deaken Nave, Flora Nave-Lewis, Rachel Nave-Lewis, Dalton Nethery, Robin Nethery, Caleb Pierce, Sophia Roten, Chris Sparks, Tommy Sparks, Christi Wagoner, Ginny White, and Jim Williams.
"Matilda" is directed by Jan Gambill with orchestra direction by Kathleen Den Bleyker-Thomas and accompanist Sylvia Zahner. The summer musical will involve over 75 volunteers including the orchestra members, set builders, lighting and sound tech, costume and wardrobe, house managers and folks working behind the scenes.
The Ashe County Little has online ticketing at www.ashecountylittletheatre.org or www.ashecountyarts.org. The tickets may be purchased with a credit card. Tickets will still be available by calling 336-846-2787 or visiting the Ashe Arts Center. If seating is still available, tickets may be purchased at the at each performance an hour before show time. Tickets are $20 for adults and $7.20 for students which includes taxes and fees.
For more information, please call 336-846-2787.
The Ashe County Little Theatre appreciates the community support of these businesses: United Chemi-Con, Little Caesars of West Jefferson, Hart-T-Farms, Christina Wagoner CPA and Ashe County Cheese and Ashe County Cheese Food Truck.
