WEST JEFFERSON - Carolina Country magazine published by North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives who provide electricity to one million homes and businesses across North Carolina named the 2022 Carolina Finest Awards. Ashe County’s Christmas In July Festival received the honor of “Finest Festival.”
The awards selected by the readers of Carolina Country magazine who nominated their favorites for the Carolina’s Finest awards. Carolina Country said in their November issue, ‘Our readers were not shy about nominating their favorites for this year’s Carolina’s Finest Awards, and the winners won’t disappoint.” The categories include everything from finest BBQ to Finest Sports Mascot, Finest Doughnut, Finest Food Truck which Ashe County’s Hook'd on Smoke won, and Finest Festival won by the Christmas In July Festival which has a 34 year history.
"We were honored to be named by Country Country as the Finest Festival," commented Judy Current marketing coordinator for the festival. “There is no greater test than your audience whether it’s the loyal festival goer, the newcomer who came for the first time, or a vendor who puts us on their calendar every year. We appreciate all the support and look forward to seeing everyone in 2023. We are already busy making plans and will soon announce our entertainment line-up.”
The Christmas in July Festival introduced a whole new look in 2022 which included festival craft vendor tents and non-profit vendors located on Jefferson Avenue, a food court and a new professional entertainment stage featuring local and regional musicians throughout the festival.
Christmas In July Christmas Festival is a non-profit organization and its board of directors and committee members are unpaid volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the year to host a fun, safe, family-friendly event for the entire community and those visiting Ashe County.
For more information and updates on the festival, follow Christmas in July on Facebook at Christmas in July Festival or visit www.christmasinjulyfestival.com to learn more about the music lineup, food vendors, fun, and festivities planned. Make plans to visit Downtown West Jefferson June 30 and July 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.