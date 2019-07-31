ASHE COUNTY — For those interested in a behind-the-scenes look at the workspaces of local artisans, the two-day Ashe County Studio Tour returns on Aug. 3 and 4, with a reception at Ashe Arts Center on Aug. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.
This year, the tour will showcase 15 different locations and 18 local artists from throughout the county.
“I think it’s a really unique way to learn about how this stuff is made,” Ashe County Arts Council Executive Director Jeff Fissel said. “It’s really cool to come see the gallery, but it’s also really cool to see not only where it’s made, but how it’s made.”
The opening reception, hosted by Ashe County Arts Council, showcases works by artists participating in the studio tour and gives visitors an idea of which studios they might be interested in visiting during the two-day tour.
In addition to the showcase during the reception, this year’s event also includes a four-day exhibit of artwork by participating tour artists. The exhibit started on Tuesday, July 30, and will be open until Monday, Aug. 5, at the Ashe Arts Center.
Artwork featured in the exhibit and studio tour include a variety of mediums, including quilt-making, pottery, painting, jewelry, glass, soaps and basket-weaving. At some locations, participants in the tour will be able to see artists craft their work in the studio.
“You can get out and see a bunch of different mediums, meet a bunch of different artists and learn a little bit of everything,” Fissel said. “This is great stuff being made by your neighbors.”
The Ashe County Studio Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Tour maps are available at the Ashe Arts Center, and Studio Tour signs will be placed along the roadways to help participants find their destinations. For a map of the tour and directions, visit www.ashecountyarts.org or contact the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 for more information.
