ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County Studio Tour is back on August 6 and 7. Sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council, the tour will feature 13 artist studios. The studios will be open on Saturday August 6 from 10:00 to 6:00 pm and on Sunday, Aug. 7 from noon to 5 p.m.
Tour participants will discover art studios located all over the county – in and around West Jefferson, Jefferson, Crumpler, Laurel Springs, Todd, Creston, Warrensville and Lansing. Most of the studios are not usually open to the public, so this is a rare opportunity for people to see where these artists work and at select locations, to watch them as they create their art.
Participating artists include Dottie Baker, Lynell Dodge, Jane Munroe Floyd, Jennifer Gardiner, Becki Henderson-Gow, Carla Houck, Denise Lawless, Wendy Painter, Mary-Ann Prack, Martha Saffer, Ann Spragens, Tom Risser and Cheryl Williams. Maps, directions and descriptions are available online at www.ashecountyarts.org. Brochures are available at the Ashe Arts Center and participating studios.
View the work of Studio Tour artists in the Ashe Arts Center! Examples of their work will be exhibited in our gallery Aug. 2 - 6. The Arts Center is open Monday-Friday from 10-5 p.m. The Arts Center will be open the extended hours for Studio Tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.