matilda announcement

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Little Theatre will present "Matilda" from Aug. 25-28.

This show will include both singing and non-singing parts for all ages.

Audition dates will be June 6 and 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center.

Those interested in audition should come prepared with a song to sing or be prepared to read for a part.

