WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, Jan. 21, members of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce gathered together at the Chamber Venue to welcome Lyndy’s Magic Parlor to Ashe County.
Lyndy Phillips has been in the comedy and magic scene for nearly 11 years. After moving to Ashe in May of 2020, Phillips had to shut down his act due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, Phillips is planning on doing shows in Ashe on the first weekend of every month starting Valentine’s Day weekend and lasting for the rest of the year.
“When I was nine years old, I saw my first trick,” said Phillips. “My grandmother took me to Las Vegas when I was 14 to see a show and I knew that I wanted to get into the entertainment business.”
After realizing his passion, Phillips performed his first show to around 350 people when he was only 15.
Along with magic and comedy, Phillips went to college and got a degree in speaking.
“I do a deal called laugh more and stress less. I’ve done speaking for agriculture, lawyers, doctors, CPAS, janitor companies and more. Everyone deals with stress so I like to help in any way I can,” Phillips said. He hopes to hold future seminars for the county.
Lyndy’s Magic Parlor is suitable for guests age 12 to 112, according to his website. He states that his show is perfect for date nights, vacation getaways, family outings, company parties and a friends night out.
Tickets will be $25 general admission and $20 for ages 60 and up and Military. The shows will be 60-75 minutes in length and seating is first come first serve.
All ticket sales will be final.
To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.lyndysmagicparlor.com.
