WEST JEFFERSON — Gallery Crawl, sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council, returns to downtown West Jefferson on Friday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 8 pm.
Twelve galleries will be open after hours to showcase the latest artwork of local and regional artists. Participating galleries for the upcoming gallery crawl include Acorn Gallery, Ashe Arts Center, Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery, Backstreet Beads, Bohemia Gallery, Catchlight Gallery, Farmers Market Crafters, Florence Thomas Art School, Great Southern Gothic, Originals Only Gallery, Quilt Square Girls, RT Morgan Gallery and Glass by Camille, Stephen Shoemaker Studio and Gallery and The Vintage Locket.
For the August Gallery Crawl, the Ashe Arts Center will present a new exhibit in the gallery titled, “Bold, Bright and Colorful.” High Country artists Susan Van Wyk and Patrick Richardson join forces to present an exhibit of work that thrives on light and color. The opening reception will be during Gallery Crawl from 5-8 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 7.
During Gallery Crawl, Florence Thomas Arts School will feature the opening reception of the Corey Anne Celebration of Women in the Arts. The featured artists include Kim Abernethy, Elizabeth Lauer, Jennifer Murphy and Norma Murphy.
The Quilt Square Girls have new hand turned pepper mills form Homestead House, new pieced wooden barn quilts from artist Diane Littlefield and new stained glass from Ian Wilson.
Gallery Crawl is a free event sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council in cooperation with the West Jefferson Business Association, the West Jefferson TDA and is funded, in part, through a Grassroots Arts Program grant from the North Carolina Arts Council.
Visit www.ashecountyarts.org for a map of the gallery crawl and information about the galleries. For more information, call the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
