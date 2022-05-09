WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Community Partnership is pleased to announce its concert lineup for the 2022 Backstreet Concert Series. In its 11th year of providing talented musicians from Ashe and surrounding counties, the series shares the love of our history and culture with residents and visitors. Concerts are held on Friday nights from 5:30 - 7 p.m. in the Backstreet Park, beginning with the May 27 event. (In case of rain, concerts will move to the Farmers Market.)
The West Jefferson Community Partnership is committed to protecting our resources and to preserving and enriching the spirit, cultural, community, and family life of our town.
WJCP partners sponsor these concerts. This year’s performers are:
May 27: Crooked Road Ramblers, sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council
June 3: Wayne Henderson, Herb Key, and Randy Greer, sponsored by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce
June 17: Steven Lewis & Susan Trianosky, sponsored by Imagination Ashe
June 24: The King Bees, sponsored by Christmas in July
July 15: Lucky Strikes Trio, sponsored by the Blue Ridge Brutal
July 22: Steven Lewis & Susan Trianosky, sponsored by WJ Business Association
July 29: Gap Civil, sponsored by the Tourism Development Authority
Aug 5: Nobody’s Business, sponsored by the Tourism Development Authority
August 19: Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band, sponsored by the Town of West Jefferson
August 26: Mountain Laurels, sponsored by St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
September 2: Sheets Family Band, sponsored by the Ashe County Public Library
Sound is sponsored by the Tourism Development Authority.
Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to the park and enjoy the musical sounds of the summer season.
