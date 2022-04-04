WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, April 1, Ashe County High School held a pops concert for its symphonic, steel pan and jazz bands.
Director Joshua Mitchell had been working hard during the past few months to organize the concert and to allow his students to play some of their favorite tunes. Mitchell also allowed the students to dress up related to the themes of their songs of the evening. Many showed out in Harry Potter attire, “Aladdin” costumes and “Star Wars”-themed clothing.
The symphonic band opened up the concert with three pieces. They began with Highlights from “Aladdin,” followed by music from “The Mandalorian” and ended with the “Magic of Harry Potter.”
Next up, the steel pan band rocked the house with their tropical T-shirts and feel-good sounds. They played “Hot, Hot Hot!”, “Eleanor Rigby,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Jump.”
Finally, the jazz band took everyone back with their rendition of “Africa” by Toto and rounded out the evening with “Birdland.”
“These kids have worked hard and have faced challenges when addressing the pieces we’ve played,” said Mitchell. “I’m proud of them and their accomplishments.”
To view a video from the concert, visit the Ashe Post & Times Facebook page.
ACHS will hold one final band concert in May.
