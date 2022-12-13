WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School and Ashe County Middle School bands gathered together on Thursday, Dec. 8 for their annual winter concert.
The ACMS seventh and eighth grade bands are directed by Lexi Torantore and the ACHS band is directed by Joshua Mitchell.
To begin the night, the ACHS color guard took to the stage to perform with the song “War Is Over.” Color Guard Captain Mylah Ellis directed their performance and the stage was filled with joy as their flags were waved.
The seventh grade band then performed a Winters Carol Pack included the songs “Jingle Bells,” “Good King Wencelas,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “The Dreidle Song.”
A Christmas Play Pack was performed by the eighth grade band which included “Hark the Harold Angels Sing,” “Jolly Old St. Nicholas,” “Silent Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Luke Wallace, eighth grade band student, then performed a flute solo of “Joy to the World.”
For the high school band, the season of winter was in full swing as they performed “Dreams of Fireflies,” “A Winter’s Carol” and “Trepak (From the Nutcracker).”
The eighth graders then joined the high school band to round out the concert with an upbeat performance of “Deck the Halls.”
During the concert, Mitchell gave out awards to his high school band students in honor of their recent marching season.
These awards were:
Outstanding Color Guard Pin — Melinda Hamm
Band Letter — Zoey Lane, Evelyn Reynoso, Matthew Finley, Riley Gore, Daniel Gore and Kyleigh Hamilton
Outstanding Marching Pins — Matthew Finley, Phoebe Wagoner, Eli Coldiron and Kaylee Money
Outstanding Musician Pins — Zoey Lane, Jonah Walters, Hailey Head and Andrew Hart
Senior Medals — Sherry Billings, Kaylee Money, Gavin Parsons, Sean Judson, Kaden Gore, Ana Rosa Santes, Ash Greer, Andrew Hart, Mayrin Calderon, Vanessa Escudero, Mylah Ellis and Yuritza Gomez
Leadership Pins — Sherry Billings, Kaylee Money, Gavin Parsons, Evan Walters, Kaden Gore, Ana Rosa Santes, Vanessa Escudero, Mylah Ellis and Karlee Ellison
Most Improved Award — Evelyn Reynoso and Riley Gore
