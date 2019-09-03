Edmund Barton “Bart” Bullock has been leading a double career as composer and pianist with success, performing his own major works and chamber music throughout the United States and Europe. Bart will perform “An Evening of Romantic and Impressionist Piano Works” at the Ashe Civic Center Saturday, Sept. 7. Selections include Bach, Chopin, Debussy and original compositions by Bullock.
Bullock’s major symphonic work is the Appalachian Concerto for Piano and Orchestra. It was commissioned for the installment ceremonies of the Appalachian State University Chancellor in April, 2005. Its French premiere, with Bullock at the piano, was performed twice in May of 2008 by the Orchestre de la Cité Internationale de Paris. It was then performed twice by the Western Piedmont Symphony in North Carolina in February, 2009.
In development is another major composition titled The Awakening of Humanity, an oratorio in collaboration with American novelist and librettist St. Leger “Monty” Joynes. Begun in 2007, the first two movements of the work were performed three times in 2015. The Awakening of Humanity honors Native American metaphysical values that hold all creation to be sacred, and all humanity to be connected.
Concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults and $5 students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
