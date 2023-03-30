WILKESBORO - The Wilkes Heritage Museum hosted the 15th Annual Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, March 25 to a sold-out crowd. The musical history of the inducted icons was celebrated. Art Menius served as emcee, and with the help of Carol Rifkin and Jim Trice, set the pace for the evening.
The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame house band, Virginialina, performed throughout the night with inductees or to honor inductees. Virginialina is composed of David Johnson, Eric Ellis, Scott Freeman, and Scott Gentry. Their musical talent and versatility was most evident with each set they played.
“Hank” Van Hoy introduced The Cockman Family, Gospel recipient for this year. Hank recognized them for their contributions to the gospel world because of their unique sound and sincere beliefs. Performing two numbers, the Cockman Family exhibited why they were recognized. The father of the group, John, Sr. spoke in their acceptance telling the audience that it was hard to believe they had been performing for 35 years.
Kelly Epperson, owner and managing director of WPAQ in Mount Airy, spoke of Benton Flippen, this year’s Pioneer Artist. Besides being an iconic fiddle player to the world, Kelly pointed out that Benton was a member of the band that in 1948 christened the radio station’s regionally famous Studio A, the first to perform live on-air, and in 2007 with the advent of streaming, the first band to be heard internationally from WPAQ.
Terry and Cindy Baucom told the audience about banjo player, L.W. Lambert, inducted as Master Musician & Tradition Bearer. They shared some of his contributions to the world of music including his influences upon other musicians. L.W.’s daughter, Melissa, was there to accept his award with several family members in the audience. Virginialina played two numbers associated with Lambert’s legacy.
Scott Freeman, son-in-law of Willard Gayheart this year’s Sideman and Regional Musician, told the audience about Willard’s first guitar purchase with the $3 he earned by starting fires in coal-burning stoves each morning in his Kentucky school and how his musical career grew in earnest when, as an adult, he moved to the Galax, Virginia area. Willard still performs today and joined the house band, Virginalina, for a couple of numbers Saturday night.
Terry and Cindy Baucom welcomed, and told the audience a bit about, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, the 2023 Nationally Known Artist. Their personal experiences with Doyle brought smiles to the audience’s faces. Doyle then joined Terry, Cindy, David Johnson, Eric Ellis, and Scott Freeman in the playing of “Shenandoah Breakdown.”
Tying much of the night together was the induction of Sugar Hill Records and its founder Barry Poss by Tom Rankin. Since Barry had, as a musician himself or record producer, been active in the careers of several of the evenings’ inductees plus some of the speakers, he shared some stories of his interaction with them and the Wilkes County area. Virginialina played in his honor joined by Doyle Lawson and Terry Baucom.
Pam Terrell, daughter of the late Dr. T. R. Bryan spoke about her father’s love of the area’s local musicians and how much their friendship meant to him. The final inductee for the evening was Wilkes County native, Donnie Story. Donnie was awarded the Dr. T. R. Bryan Wilkes Heritage Music Award. Friends and musical bandmates, Billy Gee and Mel Jones, inducted Donnie telling what he had meant to the local music scene and how his friendship to artists around the area is so appreciated. The Non Prophets and Tin Can Alley, both bands that Donnie leads, each played a number. Donnie said that the evening “was one of the greatest nights in my long career as a musician.”
The annual Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame jam, led by David Johnson of Virginialina, was a sheer joy to experience. Seeing musicians from different walks of life playing together, just because of their love of music, is always a spectacular and highly anticipated ending to the event.
The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame exists to showcase and preserve the rich musical heritage of the greater Blue Ridge Mountains from northern Georgia to northern Virginia. The Hall of Fame educates, defines, and interprets the history of music and musicians in all genres from the region with exhibits and an annual celebration of inductees. Centrally located at the Wilkes Heritage Museum in Wilkesboro, the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame increases the visibility of, and support for, the museum.
The Wilkes Heritage Museum collects and preserves historic structures, artifacts, and documents of Wilkes County and serves as a resource center for every Wilkes County citizen and visitor. Through exhibits, educational programs, performances, and research, the Wilkes Heritage Museum interprets the history of Wilkes County and western North Carolina.
Sponsors for this event included the Town of Wilkesboro, Marilyn Payne/A-1 Self Storage, NC Arts Council and Wilkes Art Gallery, Arnold and Rebecca Lakey, Main Street Music and Loan, Heart of Folk/Carolina in the Fall, Brame Huie Pharmacy, GUNTONFILM.com, Ann Showalter, George Childers, Nancy Watson, R. G. Absher, and Surrey Bank & Trust. This project is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
For more information about The Wilkes Heritage Museum and the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame, please call (336) 667-3171 or go to www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com.
