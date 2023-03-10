WILKESBORO - The Wilkes Heritage Museum is pleased to host the 15th Annual Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, March 25.
Tickets for the ceremony are on sale at the Wilkes Heritage Museum gift shop or website. Tickets are $20 per person for the ceremony. The doors open at 6 pm and the ceremony begins at 7 pm. Seating is limited so purchase your tickets early!
The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame exists to showcase and preserve the rich musical heritage of the greater Blue Ridge Mountains area from northern Georgia to northern Virginia. The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame educates, defines and interprets the history of music in the region with exhibits, an annual celebration of inductees, recordings of performances, and an interactive database.
The 2023 inductees include: Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, L. W. Lambert, Willard Gayheart, The Cockman Family, Sugar Hill Records/Barry Poss, and Benton Flippen. The 2022 Dr. T. R. Bryan Wilkes County Heritage Music Award recipient is Donnie Story. The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Wilkes Heritage Museum on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
The talented Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame house band, Virginialina, made up of David Johnson, Eric Ellis, Scott Gentry, and Scott Freeman, is scheduled to perform throughout the evening along with The Cockman Family, Willard Gayheart, Donnie Story with Tin Can Alley and The Non Prophets, and more! Art Menius, a 2008 Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Inductee, will be this year’s Emcee.
Doyle Lawson, from Tennessee, is a traditional bluegrass and gospel musician best known as a mandolin player, vocalist, producer, and leader of the 6-man group Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. In his youth, he was strongly influenced by listening to Bill Monroe and His Blue Grass Boys on the Grand Ole Opry. After playing with the likes of Jimmy Martin, JD Crowe, and Country Gentlemen, Lawson started his own band in 1979. They created their own “Quicksilver” sound of stellar musicianship and Southern gospel quartet harmonies winning numerous accolades over the years. Even though the band makeup changed, they never lost that “sound” and remain one of the most popular bluegrass and gospel bands ever.
L. W. Lambert grew up in a musical family in Wilkes County, North Carolina. The banjo became his primary instrument after hearing Earl Scruggs on the radio. Playing with family and bands from the region, he was heard regularly on many local radio shows. In 1955 the Blue River Boys were reorganized by the Murphy Brothers with Lambert playing banjo. They stayed together for six years and then he played with other artists. In 1972, he helped reorganize the Blue River Boys and, in that year, they won thirty-one of thirty-four fiddler’s conventions taking home an astounding $15,800. In later years he farmed in Iredell County, North Carolina and remained active with his music.
Willard Gayheart grew up in the Depression-era Appalachia state of Kentucky. Following a short time at Berea College he enlisted in the Air Force. After his discharge, he married and relocated to the Galax area of Virginia, a region known for its music. His artwork soon flourished, and he discovered the joy of playing with the many local talented musicians. He has been a founding member of several bands in the area and is a well-known regional songwriter. Influenced by his Kentucky years, his artwork and music often reflect his memories of hard, but good times. Today Gayheart can still be found picking at his Frame Shop, the Blue Ridge Music Center, or for various local events.
The Cockman Family is a true family of four brothers, a sister, and father from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina. They started performing onstage in 1988 and are known for their unique style of traditional bluegrass gospel. Each member is a fine musician and with their arrangements of older gospel numbers, original songs, and tight family harmonies they have become popular in and around North Carolina. Audiences appreciate the genuine faith and family unity which is so obvious in their performances. They have been nominated and won many awards, both individually and as a band, and have participated in several PBS programs.
Barry Poss, upon moving to Durham, North Carolina in 1968, discovered traditional music. Instead of pursuing a doctorate in sociology, he left academia for the recording industry. With no knowledge of the business, but a lot of passion, he answered an ad by County Records in Floyd, Virginia. A few years later, and with their distribution help, he founded and became president of Sugar Hill Records, a roots based contemporary music label. The Sugar Hill catalog grew to contain some of the finest bluegrass, folk, mountain blues, and country recordings ever produced. The label has won hundreds of awards, including twelve Grammys, three presented to Poss himself.
Benton Flippen grew up in Surry County, North Carolina and became best known for his fiddle playing but was an accomplished five-string banjo player as well. While playing with many family and regional musicians, Flippen developed his own fiddle and banjo styles. His unusual fingering patterns enabled him to be creative in his music and he usually won the many band or fiddle contests he entered. His band, the Green Valley Boys, made history in 1948 when they were the first performers on WPAQ radio in Mount Airy, North Carolina. They reappeared in 2007 at the station for its first streaming broadcast. Flippen’s compositions and recordings are still played and appreciated today.
Donnie Story grew up in Wilkes County, North Carolina. His family listened to a wide variety of music which had an impact on his appreciation of different genres. For a short time he played the piano but after hearing local musician Lee Foster playing drums, Donnie left the piano for a drum kit. After an accident in 1965, Donnie was unable to hold a drumstick for a year but he was able to hold a guitar pick. He returned to the drums until 1969 when the guitar became his primary instrument. Donnie has been a full-time performer in the region for over 50 years.
Sponsors for this event include the Town of Wilkesboro, Marilyn Payne/A-1 Self Storage, NC Arts Council and Wilkes Art Gallery, Arnold and Rebecca Lakey, Main Street Music and Loan, Heart of Folk/Carolina in the Fall, Brame Huie Pharmacy, GUNTONFILM.com, Ann Showalter, George Childers, Nancy Watson, R. G. Absher, and Surrey Bank & Trust. This project is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The Wilkes Heritage Museum collects and preserves historic structures, artifacts, and documents of Wilkes County and serves as a resource center for every Wilkes County citizen and visitor. Through exhibits, educational programs, performances, and research, the Wilkes Heritage Museum interprets the history of Wilkes County and western North Carolina.
For more information about The Wilkes Heritage Museum and the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame, please call (336) 667-3171 or go to www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com .
