WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe Civic Center played host to the WKSK Old Time and Bluegrass Radio Show with Gary Poe on Saturday, March 20. The morning’s featured band was Cabin Creek Bluegrass from Smyth County, Va.
The talented four-member band played Christmas in July in 2019. The band also took home the first place blue ribbon in the Bluegrass band category at the 2019 Ashe County Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention.
Band members include Tim Lewis, Carroll Shores, Jack Wells and Gus Kincer. Lewis plays the banjo, Shores plays the guitar, Kincer is on the bass and Wells plays the mandolin.
Lewis grew up in Ashe County and attended Lansing Elementary School and Northwest Ashe High School. He plays the banjo and is a baritone singer. He loves dogs and has always been a Bluegrass music fanatic.
“I really like picking with these boys,” Lewis said. “This is my favorite arrangement of musicians to pick with.”
Shores was born and raised in Chilhowie, Va. Shores works in home construction and is a farmer, raising beef cattle and plays a lot of Bluegrass music.
Wells has spent time living in both Virginia and Maryland. He recently retired in 2019 from a 40 year career as a Frito-Lay sales route driver.
Kincer was born and raised in Speedwell, Va. He has been playing Bluegrass music for more than 15 years and has called square dances for several years.
Cabin Creek Bluegrass was originally formed in 1982 with its original members. The band plays at a variety of local festivals.
Those interested in booking the band for events are invited to call (276) 759-2488. For more information about Cabin Creek Bluegrass visit their Facebook page @Cabincreekbluegrassband.
