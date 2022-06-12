WEST JEFFERSON - Imagination Ashe (IA) continues its sponsorship of Caboose Kids every Saturday morning in the Backstreet Park’s Connie the Caboose. Caboose Kids is a family enrichment and entertainment program and is a collaborative effort of many nonprofits and organizations in the county, spearheaded by Imagination Ashe. Each Saturday event is free and open to Ashe County residents and visitors of kids ages 3 – 10 years of age and their siblings. A conductor (a volunteer from the Ashe County Little Theatre) will blow a whistle to announce the start of the event. These Caboose Kids programs will run every Saturday morning beginning May 28 – August 13 (except the weekend of Christmas in July) from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Connie the Caboose in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson.
In case of rain, the program that Saturday will be cancelled. Tune in to WKSK 93.5 FM for these announcements.
Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m., Keep Ashe Beautiful individually sponsors a very special guest and topic: THE BAG MONSTER IS COMING TO TOWN. The Bag Monster will answer these questions: How many plastic bags does 1 person use each year? Why is plastic harmful? How can you use less plastic?
Also, what can you REcycle in Ashe County? You will learn about REducing, REusing and REcycling to help keep our earth clean and green. Meet the “Bag Monster” and get your picture taken with him. Don’t miss a fun morning...story, music, craft and special take home bags!
The sponsoring organization of Caboose Kids is Imagination Ashe with individual Saturday sponsors including Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Partnership of Ashe, Ashe County Public Library, Ashe County Sheriff’s Department, Farmers Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Keep Ashe Beautiful, North Carolina Extension Service, North Carolina Parks & Recreation, and Western Youth Network.
To help ensure the safety of all children attending Caboose Kids, all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Please contact Karen Moll, 336-977-9111, imaginationashe@yahoo.com for more information.
