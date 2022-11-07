WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Arts Council welcomes Carolina Brass to the stage of the Ashe Civic Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The program entitled Brass Musings: An eclectic blend of brass quintet repertoire from various musical periods, styles and inspirations. The ensemble includes Alex Wilborn, trumpet; Bill Lawing, trumpet; Byron Johns, horn; John Bartlett, trombone; and Beth Wiese, tuba.
Alex Wilborn joined the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra as Principal Trumpet in 2018. Growing up in Cookeville, Tennessee, Alex began playing trumpet when he was 9 years old. He began trumpet lessons with Dr. Charles Decker in the eighth grade, and continued working with him through his undergraduate degree at Tennessee Technological University. During his time in Cookeville, he also studied with Chris McCormick and Dr. Raquel Rodriquez Samayoa. Alex continued his studies at The Juilliard School with Raymond Mase, Mark Gould, and John Thiessen. In addition to his work with the Charlotte Symphony, Alex has also performed with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, NOVUS NY, Winston-Salem Symphony, and others. Alex currently serves as adjunct faculty at Davidson College, and maintains his own private studio.
Bill Lawing began teaching at Davidson College, his alma mater, in 1976, and he immediately became active in the growing musical world of Charlotte and the region. Within several years, he formed Carolina Brass with four principal members of the Charlotte Symphony. The quintet’s first decade was highlighted by a spectacular recording, by the first published recording of John Rutter’s Gloria, and by the commissioning of several works, most notably the wonderful quintet of David Ott. As his original colleagues have moved on to other pursuits, he has been privileged to continue to perform with their success. Today, he is an active member of the Western Piedmont Symphony, and is a regular member of the North Carolina Brass Band.
Byron Johns was born and raised in the Gulf Coast city of Venice, Florida. He earned undergraduate degrees in horn performance and choral music education from the Florida State University where he studied with Kevin Reid, James Wilson and Michelle Stebleton. He earned a master’s degree in horn performance and literature from the Eastman School of Music while studying with Peter Kurau. In September 2014, Byron joined the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra as a member of the horn section.
John Bartlett has been principal trombone of the Charlotte Symphony since 1993. He received a Bachelor of Music degree from Boston University. Before arriving in Charlotte John Performed with several professional orchestras including Opera Company of Boston, Ft. Wayne IN, Tulsa OK and Orlando FL.
Dr. Wiese currently serves as Associate Professor of Tuba and Euphonium at Appalachian State University and Principal Tuba of the Asheville Symphony Orchestra. She is the winner of the International 'Citta di Porcia Brass Competition (Italy) and is an alum of the New World
Symphony, Tanglewood Music Center, National Repertory Orchestra and Aspen Music Festival. She has received degrees from Northwestern University (DMA), Yale University (MM) and Lawrence University (BM).
The concert repertoire includes selections by Claude Debussy, Bach and John Cheetham. This concert is part of the Ed Perzel chamber music series.
Ticket are $18.50 adults and $7.50 students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
