WILKESBORO — The fifth annual Carolina in the Fall Music & Food Festival will offer world-renowned music talent, exciting family entertainment, the region’s best food truck cuisine, and unique arts and crafts shopping along Main Street in historic downtown Wilkesboro on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21.
“We encourage everyone to come out and experience all that is Carolina in the Fall. The Main Street festival area is free and open to the public,” said Michelle Isom, festival director. “The only two areas that require a ticket purchase are the music stage venues and the Beer and Wine Garden.”
“This year’s entertainment lineup is phenomenal,” said Dale Isom, festival organizer. “Carolina in the Fall offers a mix of Americana, traditional and progressive bluegrass, and folk music; exciting activities and competitions; inimitable arts and crafts vendors; delicious sweet and savory selections; and a festival ambiance that enhances lifelong memories for all.”
Gates will open at 11 a.m. on Friday, and music beings at noon and will last until 11 p.m.
On Saturday, the gates will open at 10 a.m. with music from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.
On Saturday evening, VIP ticket holders will be treated to the Carolina Jam at the Yadkin Valley Event Center at the Wilkesboro Holiday Inn Express. The jam begins at 11 p.m. and is hosted by the Kruger Brothers. It will feature other artists from the festival lineup, creating unique jam sessions and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations between the artists on hand. The jam will begin at 11 p.m.
Food Festival
“The Main Street festival area will feature the food and snack vendors, shopping, the splash pad and free entertainment offered in Sweet Smiles Candy Store. The Jamming Tent hosted by the Wilkes Acoustic Folk Society is open to anyone who wishes to bring an instrument and join the jam. On Saturday, kids of all ages can meet Mr. Peanut and see his colossal Nutmobile,” added Michelle Isom.
“We have a great variety of food trucks vying for the coveted Carolina in the Fall Food Truck Championship,” says Caitlen Wurdeman, director of the competition. “Guests will find slightly out-of-the-ordinary cuisine to the most beloved and anticipated festival dishes.”
Food trucks competing in the competition include PorterHouse Burger Truck, Wingz On Wheelz, Bleu Barn Bistro, The Hillbilly Philly and Kalman’s Bon Apetit. The grand prize winner will receive $500, a championship trophy and truck sticker. Additionally, the trucks will be competing for the Best Themed Truck trophy.
PorterHouse Burger Truck and Wingz On Wheelz are both previous grand prize winners of the championship. PorterHouse serves a wide selection of burgers and fries. Wingz On Wheelz serves hand-breaded wings and tenders and fresh cut potato chips. Bleu Barn Bistro features local farm-to-truck cuisine. The Hillbilly Philly offers cheesesteak sandwiches and more. Kalman’s Bon Apetit specializes in Hungarian cuisine.
This year, the vendors for the Beer and Wine Garden are Booneshine Brewing Company, Botanist and Barrel Cider, and Raffaldini Vineyards. Only those 21 and older with festival tickets will have access to the Beer and Wine Garden.
Planter’s Mr. Peanut and the Nutmobile will make a special appearance at the festival on Saturday. Mr. Peanut stands 12.5 feet tall and carries a six-foot-long cane. His gigantic Nutmobile is a 26 feet long, 12.5 feet tall yellow-orange shell of fiberglass mounted on the chassis of a one-ton box truck.
In addition to the food trucks, the Duck Truck (Duck Donuts) and Kettlebear Kettlecorn will be on hand to satisfy the sweet needs of the festival goers.
Ticket prices through Sept. 19 are $40 for a one-day general admission, $70 for a two-day general admission, and $140 for a two-day VIP admission. Ticket prices at the gate will be $45 for a one-day general admission, $80 for a two-day general admission and $150 for a two-day VIP admission. Children age 12 and younger are admitted for free with a paying adult.
To purchase tickets, see the performance lineup, or get more information about the festival, its activities and competitions, vendors and sponsors, visit https://carolinainthefall.org or call (336) 990-0747.
