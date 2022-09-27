JEFFERSON - Those who have visited the New River State Park, Wagoner Access in recent months may have noticed the captivating new mural on the lower level of the park’s welcome center. The mural, painted by artist Whitney Landwehrmann, depicts views of the New River, the watercraft that are ubiquitous to this popular canoe and kayak access point and the familiar layers of vegetation and mountains of Ashe County. A ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. and all are welcome to attend as this new mural is celebrated.
This mural at New River State Park was funded with a $2,500 grant awarded by the Jane Lonon Legacy Fund (JLLF). The JLLF was established in 2019, to recognize and honor the dedication and hard work of Jane Lonon, retired Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council with the mission of expanding on Lonon’s success in the development of the arts in Ashe County. Awarded in the inaugural year of the JLLF, the mural at New River State Park, Wagoner Access, is the first of a series of murals that will connect the arts and nature with the goal of enhancing tourism, awareness of the county’s natural assets and the local economy. The agency who submitted the application for this mural was the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. Additional funding came from Appalachian Gateway Communities Initiative, Friends of the High Country State Parks, and the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee.
As stated in the JLLF application initially submitted, “This project will further expand the county’s number of unique murals, which are popular with residents & visitors alike, and continuing to raise awareness and educate those about the importance of cultural arts to all ages! We feel these new murals will enhance visitation to the parks as well as to the other cultural sites within the county as a cross pollination effort to marry the two largest draws to our county!”
The JLLF is an annually awarded grants for projects that feature the fine arts, performing arts or heritage arts of the Appalachians in Ashe County. The goals of the grant to promote art activities, art-related projects that contribute to tourism and economic development and celebrate the heritage of Ashe County and the Appalachian region.
The Jane Lonon Legacy Grant committee is administered through the Ashe County Arts Council and the next grant cycle will begin in early 2023. For more information contact the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or info@ashecountyarts.org.
