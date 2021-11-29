The Holidays are here and the Ashe County Arts Council is offering The Holiday Christmas Crawl, which will feature the West Jefferson downtown galleries all decked out in their holiday finery on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council, the Christmas Crawl showcases and promotes the varied artistic talents in Downtown West Jefferson just in time for holiday shopping.
New creative and innovative works by local Ashe County’s artists will make gift-giving a pleasure. The galleries and shops are alive with colors, textures and smells of the season that invite the explorer to experience something new and exciting.
The Ashe Arts Center will feature Tree Fest with seven decorated trees, handmade ornaments and miniature paintings by local artists, just the right size for gift giving. The Gallery Shop features pottery, wood, jewelry, baskets, books and more.
The Vintage Locket has moved to a new studio location at 10 East 1st Street. The owner invites community members to come and see new original handmade earrings, necklaces and more.
Florence Thomas Art School will feature their Instructor Exhibit in the gallery showcasing work from several of the talented Art School instructors.
Catchlight Gallery plans to be open with new photography from area photographers. Great Southern Gothic has unique and unusual gift ideas for the holidays. Check out the new artwork at WSL Oil Originals, Designer’s Touch by Lauren and the Naked Creek Farmacy.
Come out and bring a friend, stroll the streets and enjoy the holiday spirit in Downtown West Jefferson. Admission to Gallery Crawl is free. For more information, call the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-ARTS.
